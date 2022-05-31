- AI : Better AI reaction time for more realism, and small positioning improvements.
- Modding : Increased number of outfit thumbnails per character to 32, with clearer, 4 column-display.
- Editor : Values imported from CSV files are now corrected on-the-fly when outside of proper range.
- Interface : Added option to hide lobby bar when playing offline.
- Bug fix : Fixed several small bugs and crashes, including cosmetic fixes in player movement.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 31 May 2022
Version 1.15.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update