 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 31 May 2022

Version 1.15.9

Share · View all patches · Build 8842501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • AI : Better AI reaction time for more realism, and small positioning improvements.
  • Modding : Increased number of outfit thumbnails per character to 32, with clearer, 4 column-display.
  • Editor : Values imported from CSV files are now corrected on-the-fly when outside of proper range.
  • Interface : Added option to hide lobby bar when playing offline.
  • Bug fix : Fixed several small bugs and crashes, including cosmetic fixes in player movement.

Changed files in this update

Full Ace Tennis Simulator Content Depot 779431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link