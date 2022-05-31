 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 31 May 2022

[Tianxia Escort Agency] May 31, 2022 update log

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System optimization:

  1. San Geng Yu and San Geng brothers decided to lose weight, and their weight dropped to 120
  2. when the silver is insufficient, clicking the gambler to gamble will give the player a corresponding prompt
  3. the interface between payment and dynamic Jianghu will be closed automatically after 30 seconds
  4. the team status icon will also appear on the team button on the escort team editing page
  5. a prompt icon that can slide up and down has been added in the strange smell task page
  6. the newly obtained strange smell task will be displayed at the top of the interface
  7. in the process of escorting, the battle won by prestige or mouth gun is now prompted in the style of [bubble box]
  8. slightly increased the chance of Jianghu strange news - combat missions
  9. when wearing equipment, the equipment will be arranged from large to small according to the promoted attributes, which is convenient for everyone to choose
  10. [Jianghu anecdotes - Q & A] & [Laba - Q & A] now the correct answers will be displayed for everyone to understand and learn slang
  11. [Jianghu anecdotes - send a message], clicking send a message will not automatically jump to the map scene
  12. list interfaces such as peddlers / hearsay tasks have added mouse wheel sliding support
  13. [bedroom] operation optimization: characters who are not in the escort team and are idle can now be moved from the room to the unoccupied list

Bug repair:

  1. fixed occasional bugs in the gambler interface
  2. fixed the bug where the upgrade arrow will be displayed in the slot of the martial arts museum that has not been unlocked
  3. after repairing the ledger, the escort revenue bug will be displayed in the escort agency that has not been unlocked
  4. fixed the bug that members of the escort team who are running darts can also be arranged to practice Kung Fu / Worship teachers / tasks
  5. fixed the bug that "new" would appear on the card when you swallow darts to obtain your own characters
  6. fixed the bug that the silver value in the Shenwu hall interface would not be refreshed immediately
  7. fixed an inaccurate bug when selecting the escort team for the Jianghu strange smell combat task
  8. fixed the bug that the monthly salary of the current month would appear in the description of the robbed text when the feud came
  9. fixed a bug that reported an error by extracting items that did not exist in the backpack when a feud struck
  10. Fixed bug with inaccurate effect description of [skill - immortal points the way]
  11. fix the bug that poor rabbit can be trampled by you repeatedly and infinitely
  12. fixed the shadow separation skill of the escort team. Now one escort team can't transport multiple escort items
