[Tianxia Escort Agency] May 31, 2022 update log

System optimization:
- San Geng Yu and San Geng brothers decided to lose weight, and their weight dropped to 120
- when the silver is insufficient, clicking the gambler to gamble will give the player a corresponding prompt
- the interface between payment and dynamic Jianghu will be closed automatically after 30 seconds
- the team status icon will also appear on the team button on the escort team editing page
- a prompt icon that can slide up and down has been added in the strange smell task page
- the newly obtained strange smell task will be displayed at the top of the interface
- in the process of escorting, the battle won by prestige or mouth gun is now prompted in the style of [bubble box]
- slightly increased the chance of Jianghu strange news - combat missions
- when wearing equipment, the equipment will be arranged from large to small according to the promoted attributes, which is convenient for everyone to choose
- [Jianghu anecdotes - Q & A] & [Laba - Q & A] now the correct answers will be displayed for everyone to understand and learn slang
- [Jianghu anecdotes - send a message], clicking send a message will not automatically jump to the map scene
- list interfaces such as peddlers / hearsay tasks have added mouse wheel sliding support
- [bedroom] operation optimization: characters who are not in the escort team and are idle can now be moved from the room to the unoccupied list
Bug repair:
- fixed occasional bugs in the gambler interface
- fixed the bug where the upgrade arrow will be displayed in the slot of the martial arts museum that has not been unlocked
- after repairing the ledger, the escort revenue bug will be displayed in the escort agency that has not been unlocked
- fixed the bug that members of the escort team who are running darts can also be arranged to practice Kung Fu / Worship teachers / tasks
- fixed the bug that "new" would appear on the card when you swallow darts to obtain your own characters
- fixed the bug that the silver value in the Shenwu hall interface would not be refreshed immediately
- fixed an inaccurate bug when selecting the escort team for the Jianghu strange smell combat task
- fixed the bug that the monthly salary of the current month would appear in the description of the robbed text when the feud came
- fixed a bug that reported an error by extracting items that did not exist in the backpack when a feud struck
- Fixed bug with inaccurate effect description of [skill - immortal points the way]
- fix the bug that poor rabbit can be trampled by you repeatedly and infinitely
- fixed the shadow separation skill of the escort team. Now one escort team can't transport multiple escort items
