Update 182 - Released!

Hello everyone,
We have just released alpha update 182 primarily containing a number of exploit, bug and visual fixes to the game. You can find the patch notes below.
Update 182 Patch Notes
- Updated the volumetric clouds of the game, resulting in a prettier sky.
- Increased the distance between the player capsule and the terrain, resulting in players being able to easier pass the various ground clutter in the game.
- Fixed a crash sometimes triggered by managing to begin level loading before the server list completely refreshed.
- Entering the benchmark no longer produces an initial freeze.
- Increased the text chat fade timer from 5 to 8 seconds.
- Fixed a connection issue experienced by some players.
- Updates to the Screen Space Directional Occlusion and Global Illumination settings in the game.
- Models now again properly dissolve between their various LOD’s instead of an instant change, resulting in a more smooth blend.
- The shadow cap of the animated formations on the victory screens has been removed.
- Fixed a crash tied to a particle emitter being created and destroyed on the same frame.
- Rewrote the desertion/map boundary code for greater reliability.
- Drastically increased the character view distance and made it render an equal distance across all graphics presets.
- Characters now change to less detailed LOD’s at greater distances than they used to, resulting in more detailed character models overall.
- Fixed a reload exploit involving starting reloads during the kneel enter/exit transition.
- Added lit camp lanterns to many of the officer wall tents throughout the game.
- New scabbard-holding sprint animations while holding a sword in either shoulder arms or melee mode.
- Minor animation tweaks and fixes for revolver and binocular rotation blends.
- Added 23rd and 36th Ohio national and regimental flags.
- Added 5th Alabama regimental flag.
- Added 72nd PA and 27th NC drums.
- Fixed a proxy issue with the Henry Rohrback farmhouse model.
- Added a selection of candles and candlestick models to the game.
Changed files in this update