 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

War of Rights update for 31 May 2022

Update 182 - Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8842343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We have just released alpha update 182 primarily containing a number of exploit, bug and visual fixes to the game. You can find the patch notes below.

Update 182 Patch Notes

  • Updated the volumetric clouds of the game, resulting in a prettier sky.
  • Increased the distance between the player capsule and the terrain, resulting in players being able to easier pass the various ground clutter in the game.
  • Fixed a crash sometimes triggered by managing to begin level loading before the server list completely refreshed.
  • Entering the benchmark no longer produces an initial freeze.
  • Increased the text chat fade timer from 5 to 8 seconds.
  • Fixed a connection issue experienced by some players.
  • Updates to the Screen Space Directional Occlusion and Global Illumination settings in the game.
  • Models now again properly dissolve between their various LOD’s instead of an instant change, resulting in a more smooth blend.
  • The shadow cap of the animated formations on the victory screens has been removed.
  • Fixed a crash tied to a particle emitter being created and destroyed on the same frame.
  • Rewrote the desertion/map boundary code for greater reliability.
  • Drastically increased the character view distance and made it render an equal distance across all graphics presets.
  • Characters now change to less detailed LOD’s at greater distances than they used to, resulting in more detailed character models overall.
  • Fixed a reload exploit involving starting reloads during the kneel enter/exit transition.
  • Added lit camp lanterns to many of the officer wall tents throughout the game.
  • New scabbard-holding sprint animations while holding a sword in either shoulder arms or melee mode.
  • Minor animation tweaks and fixes for revolver and binocular rotation blends.
  • Added 23rd and 36th Ohio national and regimental flags.
  • Added 5th Alabama regimental flag.
  • Added 72nd PA and 27th NC drums.
  • Fixed a proxy issue with the Henry Rohrback farmhouse model.
  • Added a selection of candles and candlestick models to the game.

Changed files in this update

War of Rights Content Depot 424031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link