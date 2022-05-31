- Fixed: Sometimes, a hovel would always be red. Made it less ashamed of itself.
- Fixed: Maypole in Story now actually does what it's supposed to do (and you can't just demolish it)
- Ziegwald: It should now be easier to find a place on the road where you can build a gate.
- Schramberg: Slight rebalance towards the end
- Quest log and last line of first dialog now remind you that you need 200 food by day 10.
- Removed incomplete voice-over in story mode (it was confusing that there is some and then it just stops)
- Now slightly more polite when talking to the player (capital Y in "you")
- Several small text and dialog fixes
- Added a bit more guidance towards the first quest goal.
- Dialog window now under instead of on top of the game UI
- Fields now have an icon indicating when they are ready to be harvested
Black Forest update for 31 May 2022
Beautiful Spring Bouquet of Bugfixes and General Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
