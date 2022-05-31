 Skip to content

Love of Magic update for 31 May 2022

1.2.6 Hotfix patch

This build contains various small bug-fix issues:

1.2.6

  • Fixed a bug that could derail the dialog if you used a character before the story-dialog triggered
  • Fixed a bug where the Minotaur card background could fail to trigger
  • Fixed a bug where people who continued play from a non-steam build could fail to trigger some achievements

1.2.5b

  • Adds a hard guard to Dragon fight for people who somehow miss it

1.2.5

  • Streamer mode now gets an image/background
  • Streamer mode now handles censoring attachments and emails
  • Fixed a couple of small typos / bugs

