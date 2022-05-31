1.2.6 Hotfix patch

This build contains various small bug-fix issues:
1.2.6
- Fixed a bug that could derail the dialog if you used a character before the story-dialog triggered
- Fixed a bug where the Minotaur card background could fail to trigger
- Fixed a bug where people who continued play from a non-steam build could fail to trigger some achievements
1.2.5b
- Adds a hard guard to Dragon fight for people who somehow miss it
1.2.5
- Streamer mode now gets an image/background
- Streamer mode now handles censoring attachments and emails
- Fixed a couple of small typos / bugs
