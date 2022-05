Share · View all patches · Build 8841579 · Last edited 31 May 2022 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Deadsiders!

Hotfix 0.2.9.3 will be deployed today at 10:00 am GMT / 03:00am PDT.

Fixed the drop of the raid token for players:

who do not own and are not registered on the bases;

who died as a result of suicide;

killed by AI.

killed by a player registered on the same base

⚠️Warning:⚠️

All servers will be rebooted! The game client needs to be updated.

