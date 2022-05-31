 Skip to content

EZ2ON REBOOT : R update for 31 May 2022

#5/31 - Patch Note

Build 8841352

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.

**

● What's New

**

1. "TIME TRAVELER" DLC - Chapter II Update

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1758560/EZ2ON_REBOOT__R__TIME_TRAVELER/

  • 6 new songs are available.
    　- 「별바라기 (Starseeker)」 by ATAS
    　- 「Destruction」 by DJ MURASAME
    　- 「Regeneraxion」 by Reku Mochizuki
    　- 「8th Planet (Progressive House Remix)」 by P4koo
    　- 「Last Flight」 by P4koo
    　- 「Footprints」 by Lokan

  • 「Black sour Ruby」 BGA has been replaced.

2. COURSE
  • <TIME PARADOX> is available.
  • <Violet> is available.
3. Improvements
  • Reworked gameplay settings screen.
  • Performance optimization for several scenes.
  • Replaced the term 'ALL COMBO' with 'NO MISS'
  • Pressing 'ESC' again on the pause screen will now resume the session.
  • The client now remembers the last course selected.
4. Bug Fixes
  • Fixed bug where players were able to upload a replay of score 0.
  • Fixed bug where 「LOVE X LIE」 BGA would not show properly.
  • Fixed bug where initiating a quick restart would crash the game.
  • Fixed bug where client would freeze upon scene changes.
  • Fixed audio glitch where several sounds would not play after using LIVE CONTROL.
  • Fixed bug where the client would freeze when player presses ESC right after the M/V starts to play.
  • Fixed audio glitch where unintended sound effects would play after selecting a play mode.
  • Fixed visual glitch where the screen flashes upon selecting a song in multiplayer.
  • Fixed UI deadlock where players were unable to exit the key binding process when there's no keyboard available.
  • Fixed bug where the client would crash upon restart while watching a replay.
  • Fixed bug where the client would not remember the last song selected.
  • Fixed visual of 「PRESTIGE PASS」 system theme.
  • Fixed bug where increasing the note speed above 13.0 cycles it back to 1.0.
  • Fixed bug where player statistic for 「Sudden Death」 would not appear properly.
