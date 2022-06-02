 Skip to content

Bloons TD Battles update for 2 June 2022

BTD Battles Update 6.15 - Patch Notes!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • New map: Celtic Knot. Bind the fate of your opponent on an all new map: Celtic Knot! Tight turns and interwoven paths mean you'll need a strategy as intricate as the map itself to come out on top.

Balance Changes

Heli Pilot

  • 2-x Pursuit: Price $300 -> $250
  • No longer auto changes targeting on upgrade

Ice Tower

  • x-3 Ice Shards: effect will now only be passed down to a maximum of 3 layers

Bloonchipper

  • Base: Price $700 -> $600
  • 1-x: Price $300 -> $250
  • 2-x: Price $450 -> $400
  • 4-x: Price $5000 -> $4000

Glue Gunner

  • Base: Pierce 1 -> 2
  • 2-x: Damage tick rate +15%

Monkey Apprentice

  • 3-x:
  • Whirlwind attack rate +10%
  • Price $2000 -> $2100

Boomerang Thrower

  • 2-x: Price $280 -> $250
  • 3-x: Price $1300 -> $1250

Tack Shooter

  • 3-x
  • Attack speed +10%
  • Price $500 -> $600

Powers

  • Copy Eco: never decrease player's eco
  • Cripple: Uses 2 -> 3
  • Power Lock: Uses 2 -> 3
  • Eco Choke: Uses 3 -> 4
  • Lots of Glue: Uses 3 -> 2
  • Damage Boost:
  • Duration 15s -> 13s
  • Cooldown 33s -> 30s

Bug Fixes

  • Bomb Tower 4-x Bloon Impact: fixed an issue that allowed MOAB class bloons to be stunned permanently.

Happy gaming!

