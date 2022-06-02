BTD Battles Update 6.15 - Patch Notes!

New Features
- New map: Celtic Knot. Bind the fate of your opponent on an all new map: Celtic Knot! Tight turns and interwoven paths mean you'll need a strategy as intricate as the map itself to come out on top.
Balance Changes
Heli Pilot
- 2-x Pursuit: Price $300 -> $250
- No longer auto changes targeting on upgrade
Ice Tower
- x-3 Ice Shards: effect will now only be passed down to a maximum of 3 layers
Bloonchipper
- Base: Price $700 -> $600
- 1-x: Price $300 -> $250
- 2-x: Price $450 -> $400
- 4-x: Price $5000 -> $4000
Glue Gunner
- Base: Pierce 1 -> 2
- 2-x: Damage tick rate +15%
Monkey Apprentice
- 3-x:
- Whirlwind attack rate +10%
- Price $2000 -> $2100
Boomerang Thrower
- 2-x: Price $280 -> $250
- 3-x: Price $1300 -> $1250
Tack Shooter
- 3-x
- Attack speed +10%
- Price $500 -> $600
Powers
- Copy Eco: never decrease player's eco
- Cripple: Uses 2 -> 3
- Power Lock: Uses 2 -> 3
- Eco Choke: Uses 3 -> 4
- Lots of Glue: Uses 3 -> 2
- Damage Boost:
- Duration 15s -> 13s
- Cooldown 33s -> 30s
Bug Fixes
- Bomb Tower 4-x Bloon Impact: fixed an issue that allowed MOAB class bloons to be stunned permanently.
Happy gaming!
Changed files in this update