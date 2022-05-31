Update 11 Hotfix 1

Hello. We've applied a few fixed to critical issues recently reported:

[FIXED] Witches that increase chaotic energy cost can be killed to reduce costs again, but upon saving and loading after killing them, the costs go back to being increased.

[FIXED] Anytime a werewolf transforms, they lose all their equipment even after reverting back to original form.

[FIXED] Issues when loading due to some errors in load order of Intels.

[FIXED] Issues when loading due to missing Structure data.

We keep a lot of internal data to keep track of Villager and game states for our Save Files. But, we try to minimize this to reduce loading times. Due to this, when major updates occur we occasionally miss out on some data that may turn out to be needed on rare instances. This is what causes most Load issues where the player gets stuck while loading a Save File. Please if this happens to you, we request that you submit a Bug Report using our in-game tool so we can resolve them as soon as possible. The Save File and the log file would be really helpful.