Monster Girl Manager update for 31 May 2022

v0.52 Patch Notes

Build 8839650

Bugs:

  • Stampede and bee swarm now show proper damage numbers
  • Enemy overflows will no longer show damager number over empty monster girl slots
  • Fixed some floor errors
  • Adjusted several boss sprite placements
  • Fixed a crash caused when a harpy attacks a size 2 enemy
  • Mock now properly slows and removes enemy frenzy
  • Can now open back slot girl's pack in the give artifact menu
  • Insect swarm now makes an attack sound

QoL:

  • Monster girls will now display their dungeon outfits in the unseal and seal menus.

Balance:

  • Ticking watch damage can no longer be resisted.
  • Crystal armor no longer scales with user's current armor. It gives 20% max health armor now rather than 10% to compensate.
