v0.52 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Stampede and bee swarm now show proper damage numbers
- Enemy overflows will no longer show damager number over empty monster girl slots
- Fixed some floor errors
- Adjusted several boss sprite placements
- Fixed a crash caused when a harpy attacks a size 2 enemy
- Mock now properly slows and removes enemy frenzy
- Can now open back slot girl's pack in the give artifact menu
- Insect swarm now makes an attack sound
QoL:
- Monster girls will now display their dungeon outfits in the unseal and seal menus.
Balance:
- Ticking watch damage can no longer be resisted.
- Crystal armor no longer scales with user's current armor. It gives 20% max health armor now rather than 10% to compensate.
