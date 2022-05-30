 Skip to content

SOOT update for 30 May 2022

Version: 1.30

Version: 1.30 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version includes several bug fixes and some localization improvements.

  • Bug: The game does not properly save Shipped H2O - FIXED
  • Bug: If the game is in a comic book section and the window is minimized, the music starts playing double - FIXED
  • Localization Error: Level 3 - Ophion won't load properly in Spanish - FIXED
  • Localization Error: Level 6 - Tarqeq won't load properly in Spanish - FIXED
  • Localization Error: Saved Game message won't translate to Spanish - FIXED
  • Localization Error: Asteroid Attractor messages won't translate properly to Spanish - FIXED
