Third classes now available!

Adventurers! This is incredible, it hasn't even been a month since the launch of the game and we already have two new classes with their respective evolutions. A new graveyard area and directly a whole new world to explore, the islands.

But this is not all. Today the third classes arrive!

An even more powerful class evolution with a new talent tree.

·All classes have received their third class and you can access it at level 50 by talking to Sirona.

Dancer ->Singer -> Diva

Swordsman -> Ninja -> Samurai

Crusader -> Valkyrie -> Nova

Thief -> Rogue -> Assassin

Witch -> Sage -> Wizzard

Necromancer -> Soul Eater -> Warlock

Priestess -> Inquisitor -> Medic

A total of 24 classes in total now.

But that is not all again!

·The 2-2 clasess are also now available.

With this option you will keep your form and class but you will get a new more powerful skill tree.



When you meet the requirements and talk to Sirona she will give you the choice between evolving to class 2-2 or third class.

·The pvp restriction between classes has been disabled. Now you can fight against your own class to see who is the true king.

·Get ready for the next open world map that will come soon. The wildlands!

This is how the third classes look:

-Sniper-



-Diva-



-Samurai-



-Nova-



-Wizzard-

-Assassin-



-Warlock-



-Medic-

