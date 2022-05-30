 Skip to content

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 30 May 2022

Knights of the Deep - 0.92

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A lot of fixing issues!

  • Fixed a bug about not recovering hitpoints when Character reach full serotonin.
  • Fixed a bug about overlapping animations after throwing any actor.
  • Fixed a bug when you cancel some action, but you still get locked on the action time.
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing the Character Selection screen to be removed after changing from Spectator to any Character.
  • Fixed a bug that you can do attack animations using the fanfare.
  • Fixed a bug that is making the character stuck after cancelling any gesture.
  • Fixed a bug that makes you able to spawn the character during the Map Transition.
  • Fixed a lobster gesture animation, it was staying too long at the same idle position.
  • Now the Map Cycle goes through a list, instead of a random order
