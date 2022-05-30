Bug Fixes 30th May

Patch Notes 30/05/2022:
- the laserpath puzzle in space is now interactable even after completing it.
- fixed a bug in the same puzzle where it wouldn't save properly.
- fixed a bug where rumble wouldn't end after certain events in air.
- fixed a bug in water where the puzzle with the three coloured path pieces didn't save properly.
- fixed a cheese where you could skip a puzzle by manipulating the icy gate in a certain way.
- fixed a small visual bug where the triangle puzzle in space had differently coloured pips sometimes.
- fixed a bug where the first fire laser could get stuck.
- fixed a bug where the hub's coordinates wouldn't show properly.
- fixed a bug where the hub lasers wouldn't end properly.
Changed files in this update