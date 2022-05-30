Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - May 30, 2022

 Skip to content

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop update for 30 May 2022

Today's update fixes some bugs with instant restart and adds support for text filtering, plus a few more tweaks.

Weapons

  • ML30 Laser Trip Mine: Added asw_skill_laser_mines_base, asw_skill_laser_mines_moderate, and asw_skill_laser_mines_expert convars.
  • IAF Tesla Sentry Coil: Added rd_tesla_trap_area_damage and rd_tesla_trap_area_damage_interval convars.
  • Chainsaw: Fixed this weapon throwing more sparks than intended.
  • TG-05 Gas Grenades: Added a visual smoke trail.

Misc

  • Added physics collision to models/props/machinery/crane/support01.mdl.

  • Added physics collision to models/props/doors/slow_heavy_door/slow_heavy_door.mdl.

  • Game instructor will now recommend using the v45 Electric Charged Armor when infested.

  • Fixed the game instructor hint to give another marine ammo not showing the correct button on controller.

  • Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop now uses Steam's settings for chat filtering.

    • You can edit your Steam chat filtering settings on the Steam Store at https://store.steampowered.com/account/preferences#CommunityContentPreferences.
    • If you want to turn off chat filtering without changing your Steam settings, add rd_text_filtering 0 to autoexec.cfg.
    • This filter only affects received messages. What you say in chat is not filtered by your client.
    • Censored words are replaced with strings of asterisks.

  • Fixed music persisting through an instant restart.

  • Fixed "switch marines" bind on controller not working while dead.

  • Fixed missing Rich Presence information for non-campaign missions.

  • Improved handling of first/third person state related to asw_broadcast_camera.

  • Fixed instant restart only awarding experience for the first attempt.

  • Ranked servers may now use rd_auto_fast_restart.

