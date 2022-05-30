- Custom key binds!!
- Located in Settings > Input
- New mechanics
- Metal doors!!
- Like normal doors but the opening is delayed
- Added a “metal door flash” settings which flashes the metal doors lock every time it ticks; thought it was a bit jarring but also that it could be useful for understanding the timing so I made it a setting :)
- Fragile keys
- Same as keys but break on impact
- Is used in some hard mode levels, replacing normal keys
- General changes/additions
- Can now access the settings while in a level through the pause menu
- Debug mode
- Toggled in Settings > Game > Debug Mode
- I’ve been using debug tools during development and wanted to give the option for players to use them too to practice some of the harder levels, or to just mess around with
- They’re very basic and aren’t very polished at all nor are they very intuitive; might expand upon these later if they are actually used
- If debug mode is enabled, your times don’t save
- Here are some of the debug features that are useful, leaving out some stuff that doesn’t have a use outside of bug testing
- Debug console: open with ~ key, some cmds below
- “help”: without arguments lists all the commands, with the name of a command tells you the use of that command
- “level {WORLD_NUM} {LEVEL_NUM/i (for insane)}”: brings you to a specified level
- “wipesave”: wipes your save, restart required
- “ttw”: toggles targetting eggs through walls
- “debug”: toggles debug mode
- “free”: starts the game in demo mode
- if you wanna run demo%
- only allowed to submit demo% if debug mode is disabled, disable by using “debug” command, only way to get debug mode back is by restarting game since there is no option in demo mode (might change this in the future)
- Flying: F key
- Makes the player fly toward the cursor
- Teleport: T key
- Teleports the player to the cursor
- Stop: G key
- Stops the player from moving, press again to cancel
- Fixed cam: Mouse5
- Stops the camera from following the player
- Allows you to move the camera around
- Scrollwheel to zoom in/out
- Hold middle mouse and drag to pan
- Setting spawn: V key
- Sets the respawn point of the player
- Other smaller changes
- Remade “level auto reset”
- Now resets the level if you are over your PB, even if you haven’t completed the level
- Settings menu options made more aligned
- Not sure if I like the way it looks at the moment, but it feels clearer than before
- Holding jump while opening a door in the air will make you jump higher than normal
- Not sure if this was noticed but if you open a door in the air you do a little air jump :)
- Level changes
- Made this part really detailed so it’s easy to change times on speedrun.com :)
- Repositioned keys in various levels
- Attempting to make key levels more playable on controller, doesn’t entirely fix the problem but I will be working on this more
- New level positions
- key1 → key4
- key2 → key5
- key3 → key6
- key4 → key7
- key5 → key9
- key6 → key15
- key7 → key16
- Added cannons to some levels
- egg4 hard
- egg8 hard
- egg15 hard
- egg18 hard
- portal2 hard
- Replaced key with fragile keys in hard mode for
- key6 (was key3)
- key9 (was key5)
- portal5
- Made egg9 slightly longer
- Changed end of egg13 (might change again at some point idk if i like it)
- Portal19 hard added more spikes
- Remade key0 hard
- Remade end of egg9 hard
- Changed area surrounding golden egg of egg13 hard
- Made last section of sticky6 bigger
- Bug fixes
- Fixed sticky egg not jumping off of the wall
- Fixed bug with speedrun timers giving you a 10ms lead when starting from the level select
- Fixed key getting you stuck into the wall (again)
- Fixed bug where eggs would collide with each other (i think??)
- Fixed bug where when keys would break and unlock a door in the same frame and the key would still respawn
Egg Ascent update for 30 May 2022
0.5.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update