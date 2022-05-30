 Skip to content

MagicShop3D update for 30 May 2022

2022/05/30 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8837406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added 23 new Animations (Fairy, Goth, Mermaid, Goblin, Orc, Drunk Girl, Cleopatra, Santa, Succubus, Kuroinu, Singer, EvilTwin, Secretary, Ada, Widow, Robot, Helen, Lara, Genie(2), Poke, Space, Wendy)
-Added Transmute options to Fubuki, Cow, Felina, Warden.
-Added Minigames to Octavia, Mermaid, Alita, FireStar, Angel, Felina, Robot, Gits.
-Added an option to Exclude scenes from the slideshow.
-Added a short ending sequence.
-Updated Crossbowsette.
-Reworked gallery icons.

