MagicShop3D update for 30 May 2022
2022/05/30 Update
-Added 23 new Animations (Fairy, Goth, Mermaid, Goblin, Orc, Drunk Girl, Cleopatra, Santa, Succubus, Kuroinu, Singer, EvilTwin, Secretary, Ada, Widow, Robot, Helen, Lara, Genie(2), Poke, Space, Wendy)
