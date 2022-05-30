- You can add multiple animation frames from Animation window
- Selection tool fixed
- You can edit comments in Pixel Network (within 5 minutes)
- User blocking improved (please unblock and block to refresh)
- Refreshing a country flag in Pixel Network
- Tags are updated when editing a description in Pixel Network
- More specific error messages when importing fonts
- Turkish translation improved by 'Dark zaur'
- Minor improvements and bug fixes
Pixel Studio for pixel art update for 30 May 2022
Update 4.04
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update