Pixel Studio for pixel art update for 30 May 2022

Update 4.04

Share · View all patches · Build 8837153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can add multiple animation frames from Animation window
  • Selection tool fixed
  • You can edit comments in Pixel Network (within 5 minutes)
  • User blocking improved (please unblock and block to refresh)
  • Refreshing a country flag in Pixel Network
  • Tags are updated when editing a description in Pixel Network
  • More specific error messages when importing fonts
  • Turkish translation improved by 'Dark zaur'
  • Minor improvements and bug fixes
