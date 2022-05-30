Update v.2.4.0

- Arborus. Shield of the Forest area changed. Target: Arborus or any ally hero anywhere on the field.
- Brewus. Beer Cask. Removed condition of use. Target: any enemy hero on any hex on a straight line from this hero’s location. Cooldown: 5 base, -1 for each target's support ability on cooldown.
- Carnifex. Stockades. Cooldown decreased from 5 to 4.
- Carnifex. Convict the Guilty. Cooldown changed: target's current health.
- Clamoris. Broken Heart. Basic cooldown decreased from 3 to 2.
- Eresida. Webbing area changed. Target: any free hex on a straight line from this hero’s location.
- Eresida. Cocoon. Skill reworked. Target: enemy hero on any hex on a straight line from this hero’s location. Moves the target one hex towards Eresida. Cooldown: 5 base, -1 for each hex between Eresida and the target.
- Fidea. Retribution. Added condition of use. Target: enemy hero with a current health greater than Fidea's on a straight line from this hero’s location.
- Fidea. Take Wing. Cooldown increased from 3 to 4.
- Frigus. Shackling Cold. Basic cooldown decreased from 4 to 3.
- Illesebra. Lifelust has been replaced by Hell Portal. Swaps with any allied hero. Cooldown: 5 turns.
- Librorum. Knowledge is Power. The target of the attack has been changed. Target: any enemy hero in a hex of the same terrain type as Librorum.
- Librorum. Light of Awareness has been replaced by Torch. Target: any hero in the tower’s control area. Moves any hero in the tower’s control area to an adjacent hex in the tower’s control area. Cooldown: 4 base, +1 if the target is an allied hero.
- Lignum. Darkstrings. Skill reworked. Target: any enemy hero anywhere on the field. Moves the enemy to an adjacent free hex, behind which is any hero. Cooldown: 3 turns.
- Lignum. Broken Will has been replaced by Lowered Hands. Target: any enemy hero anywhere on the field. Casts Attack Decrease. Cooldown: 4 base, -1 for each ally of the target near it.
- Magnus. Field of Magnetism. Cooldown changed: 1 base, +1 for each enemy that received this effect.
- Mortum. Bat Swarm area changed. Target: any free adjacent hex.
- Saturn. Gravity Link. Cooldown decreased from 3 to 2.
- Tempus. Time Loop. Cooldown increased from 3 to 4.
- Tenebris. Shades. Attack Power changed. 0 base, +1 if there are two to four free hexes near the target, +2 if five.
- Tenebris. Everpresence. Cooldown decreased from 5(-1) to 4.
- Toxicum. Vial of Venom area changed. Target: enemy hero next to a Water hex on any hex on a straight line from this hero’s location.
Bestiary of Sigillum update for 30 May 2022
Update v.2.4.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
