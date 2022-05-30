Post-Release Patch - v1.054

Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where if you were to take damage during your attack animation, a soft lock would occur.
- Fixed an issue where if you died during your attack animation, the attack box will stay active (until you attack again). This could cause some whacky collisions.
- Fixed an issue where the attack box would stay active when attempting to enter or leave the Zeus arena while inside the attack animation (or if the attack box was already active due to the above issues), again causing some whacky collisions (and soft locks in certain cases).
Miscellaneous/Quality of Life
- Moved the platform that allows you to leave the arena after defeating Zeus slightly to the left. This should reduce the risk of getting stuck against the wall.
