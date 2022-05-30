The Crackpet Show - 0.14.3 [Hotfix]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

We've identified and fixed bug related to Manifesto & Giant Turtle (thanks Takrise!!!). There was a rare possibility of the boss being stuck. This should be fixed now!

v0.14.3 changelog

Changes:

Giant Turtle boss occasional stuck fixed

Giant Turtle boss sound glitches fixed

Don’t forget about the huge new content update that dropped last week!

