The Crackpet Show update for 30 May 2022

The Crackpet Show - 0.14.3 [Hotfix]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

We've identified and fixed bug related to Manifesto & Giant Turtle (thanks Takrise!!!). There was a rare possibility of the boss being stuck. This should be fixed now!

v0.14.3 changelog

Changes:
  • Giant Turtle boss occasional stuck fixed
  • Giant Turtle boss sound glitches fixed

