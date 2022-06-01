GET A SPECIAL BUNDLES | 🎁

HELLO OFFICERS! 👮 👮♀️
🚨 PREMIERE AT 8:00am PDT!🚨
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1279240/Police_Shootout/
Especially for this occasion, we prepared a special offer with our games and our partner's games. You can buy selected games in a bundle with a discount! Listed below, bundles will be available shortly after Police Shootout is released. See you at 8:00 am PDT. 🚔
Let us know which bundle you want to buy! 👇
🚔 | SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK
👮 | BUGS & PROBLEMS
If you haven't joined us on Discord yet, do it now! 👇
Regards,
Police Shootout Team