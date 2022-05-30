 Skip to content

天下镖局 update for 30 May 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8835403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System optimization:

  1. [Double Ninth Festival - picking chrysanthemums] the chance of playing chrysanthemums increased, and the number of chrysanthemums required to obtain rewards decreased
  2. [bedroom] now it supports dragging to adjust the position of the character
  3. the icon resources of all skills have been optimized, and the skill types are now better distinguished
  4. adjusted the style of the skill selection box in the martial arts museum to avoid blocking
  5. when missing or swallowing a dart, the goodwill with the sender and the receiver will not decrease so much
  6. the selected style of skills in the escort team editing interface is optimized to avoid occlusion
  7. optimized the text description of fanpin · script / rare · script / unique · script
  8. optimized the text description of [skill - golden bell body protection]
  9. optimized the text description of [skill - bridal armor]
  10. for the overall game experience, the bodyguard remuneration in the second third province has been reduced to a certain extent
  11. in the interface of the martial arts museum, the martial arts societies are now sorted in the order of active / assault / passive
  12. some temporary martial arts icons are replaced by the official version
  13. increased the chances of Nash and Zhaoxian getting purple and orange cards. Now Zhaoxian won't have blue cards
  14. the prices of some commodities at the peddlers' offices have been raised
  15. in order to meet the needs of the majority of players, the peddlers will now sell more snow clam pills, big return pills & Greeting gifts
  16. peddlers now occasionally buy some reassurance pills and marrow washing pills
  17. on the [inventory - Secret collection] page, the secret collections will now be sorted in the order of active / assault / passive
  18. now for the newly obtained secret script, the "new" prompt will be displayed on the [inventory - Secret Script] page
  19. on the [inventory - Secret collection] page, the "learned" prompt will appear on the learned secret collection
  20. increased the chance of combat missions caused by Jianghu anecdotes
  21. optimized the text description of [skill - misty rain] in the battle report
  22. increased the effect of [skill - wind of rogue] to earn Silver
  23. increased the effect of [skill - Tsing Yi / old student] to earn Silver
  24. now the role of "not checked in" will also be displayed in the escort team editing interface
  25. a button to dissolve the escort team has been added in the escort team editing interface (at least one escort team should be kept)

Bug repair:

  1. fixed the bug that the effect of the skill [step falling flower] is the same as that of [great skill of melting skill], and described the difference
  2. fixed a bug that incorrectly described the effect of the [secret script · Buddhist relic] skill
  3. fixed the bug that the team or character would not return for a long time in some cases
  4. fixed the bug that reported an error after upgrading [skill - black wind palm]
  5. fixed the bug that the target description of the [skill - fierce poison attack] effect was wrong
  6. fixed the bug of incomplete display of martial arts effect text in [inventory - script page]
  7. fixed the bug that the effect description of [skill - hundred mile walk of God] was not accurate
  8. fixed the bug that the forces that lost or swallowed darts caused feuds and could not establish normal diplomatic relations, gifts and other interactions
  9. fixed the bug that the sect name in the third figure was not correctly displayed
  10. fixed the bug that the fallen escort will not be injured when the escort cart falls to the ground
  11. fixed the bug of abnormal display of character attributes and equipment additional attributes when wearing equipment
  12. fixed equipment without package affixes. When viewing, the bug with package affixes will be displayed
  13. fixed the bug with abnormal floor display when arranging the role to check in the bedroom
  14. fixed the bug with abnormal floor display when changing roles to the top floor in the bedroom
