System optimization:
- [Double Ninth Festival - picking chrysanthemums] the chance of playing chrysanthemums increased, and the number of chrysanthemums required to obtain rewards decreased
- [bedroom] now it supports dragging to adjust the position of the character
- the icon resources of all skills have been optimized, and the skill types are now better distinguished
- adjusted the style of the skill selection box in the martial arts museum to avoid blocking
- when missing or swallowing a dart, the goodwill with the sender and the receiver will not decrease so much
- the selected style of skills in the escort team editing interface is optimized to avoid occlusion
- optimized the text description of fanpin · script / rare · script / unique · script
- optimized the text description of [skill - golden bell body protection]
- optimized the text description of [skill - bridal armor]
- for the overall game experience, the bodyguard remuneration in the second third province has been reduced to a certain extent
- in the interface of the martial arts museum, the martial arts societies are now sorted in the order of active / assault / passive
- some temporary martial arts icons are replaced by the official version
- increased the chances of Nash and Zhaoxian getting purple and orange cards. Now Zhaoxian won't have blue cards
- the prices of some commodities at the peddlers' offices have been raised
- in order to meet the needs of the majority of players, the peddlers will now sell more snow clam pills, big return pills & Greeting gifts
- peddlers now occasionally buy some reassurance pills and marrow washing pills
- on the [inventory - Secret collection] page, the secret collections will now be sorted in the order of active / assault / passive
- now for the newly obtained secret script, the "new" prompt will be displayed on the [inventory - Secret Script] page
- on the [inventory - Secret collection] page, the "learned" prompt will appear on the learned secret collection
- increased the chance of combat missions caused by Jianghu anecdotes
- optimized the text description of [skill - misty rain] in the battle report
- increased the effect of [skill - wind of rogue] to earn Silver
- increased the effect of [skill - Tsing Yi / old student] to earn Silver
- now the role of "not checked in" will also be displayed in the escort team editing interface
- a button to dissolve the escort team has been added in the escort team editing interface (at least one escort team should be kept)
Bug repair:
- fixed the bug that the effect of the skill [step falling flower] is the same as that of [great skill of melting skill], and described the difference
- fixed a bug that incorrectly described the effect of the [secret script · Buddhist relic] skill
- fixed the bug that the team or character would not return for a long time in some cases
- fixed the bug that reported an error after upgrading [skill - black wind palm]
- fixed the bug that the target description of the [skill - fierce poison attack] effect was wrong
- fixed the bug of incomplete display of martial arts effect text in [inventory - script page]
- fixed the bug that the effect description of [skill - hundred mile walk of God] was not accurate
- fixed the bug that the forces that lost or swallowed darts caused feuds and could not establish normal diplomatic relations, gifts and other interactions
- fixed the bug that the sect name in the third figure was not correctly displayed
- fixed the bug that the fallen escort will not be injured when the escort cart falls to the ground
- fixed the bug of abnormal display of character attributes and equipment additional attributes when wearing equipment
- fixed equipment without package affixes. When viewing, the bug with package affixes will be displayed
- fixed the bug with abnormal floor display when arranging the role to check in the bedroom
- fixed the bug with abnormal floor display when changing roles to the top floor in the bedroom
Changed files in this update