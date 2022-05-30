 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Straimium Immortaly update for 30 May 2022

Patch v10.32

Share · View all patches · Build 8835342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some changes to the Boss Rush game mode to make it less completely random and generally a bit nicer to play.

  • You will now always be offered a pimary and secondary weapon upgrade each loop (previously it was completely random).
  • Increased the amount of pinkies you gain each boss kill so you can buy more tasty shop items.
  • The amount of boss wave reinforcements is now capped based on the current loop (previously it was infinite).
  • Buying health/mana at the shop increases their subsequent cost by more.
  • The loop number now increases the chance of shop items being at a higher level (previously it was completely random).
  • Fixed a bug where once you get hit it would no longer allow you to get a Perfect Kill score bonus against subsequent bosses that run.

Changed files in this update

Straimium Immortaly Content Depot 515651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link