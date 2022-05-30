Patch v10.32

Some changes to the Boss Rush game mode to make it less completely random and generally a bit nicer to play.
- You will now always be offered a pimary and secondary weapon upgrade each loop (previously it was completely random).
- Increased the amount of pinkies you gain each boss kill so you can buy more tasty shop items.
- The amount of boss wave reinforcements is now capped based on the current loop (previously it was infinite).
- Buying health/mana at the shop increases their subsequent cost by more.
- The loop number now increases the chance of shop items being at a higher level (previously it was completely random).
- Fixed a bug where once you get hit it would no longer allow you to get a Perfect Kill score bonus against subsequent bosses that run.
