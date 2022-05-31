 Skip to content

Last Gang Standing update for 31 May 2022

Junkyard Raiders Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8833890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Structures now cost resources to rebuild if they have been destroyed
  • Destroyed structures now drop lootable resource bundles equal to ~80% of their value that can be picked up by anybody
  • The number of turrets and defences your base can support is now limited by your base cores CPU, no more mega bases with 100 turrets
  • Increased scavenger station cap from 4 to 6 to cope with the increased demand for resources
  • Fixed destroyed structures not showing their HUD element
  • Holding a Repair Gun in your base will now highlight all nearby damaged and destroyed structures so you don't have to run around looking for them
