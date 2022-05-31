- Structures now cost resources to rebuild if they have been destroyed
- Destroyed structures now drop lootable resource bundles equal to ~80% of their value that can be picked up by anybody
- The number of turrets and defences your base can support is now limited by your base cores CPU, no more mega bases with 100 turrets
- Increased scavenger station cap from 4 to 6 to cope with the increased demand for resources
- Fixed destroyed structures not showing their HUD element
- Holding a Repair Gun in your base will now highlight all nearby damaged and destroyed structures so you don't have to run around looking for them
Last Gang Standing update for 31 May 2022
Junkyard Raiders Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update