Smash Crates update for 30 May 2022

New Items and updated tilemaps!

Smash Crates update for 30 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey !
We have just released a new update which includes some cool new power ups !
Including:

  • TNT Bomb
  • Instant Bomb
  • Map Flipper
  • Slow Motion

Also a bunch of bug fixes:

  • Fixed terrain collider issue( players were getting stuck on tiles before) Now players can glide smoothly across the tiles without issue.
  • Updates Tile maps so that they are unique to each environment.
  • Update to zone control tiles.
  • UI bug fixes.
  • Added Unknown controller mapping so custom controllers can be manually mapped an used in the game.
