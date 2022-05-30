 Skip to content

Psycho Bathroom update for 30 May 2022

(v1.0.23g) Speedrun Update + somemore

Share · View all patches · Build 8833587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an in-game timer for speedrunner
  • You can hold RT / Q to skip the cutscene if you get bored
  • DDmeow will tell you he will not use your money for the ticket. You can buy all you want with your money!
  • Fixed the false start bug of some of the bosses
  • Dash and double jump will be on discount on day 10 if the player doesn't buy them for some reasons
  • Healer lid will tell you your health is full if you hit it when you're health is full
  • Probably fixed a bug where you may buy an item twice with one click
  • Probably fixed a bug where you may have negative money in the shop and then get really rich for some reason
