- Added an in-game timer for speedrunner
- You can hold RT / Q to skip the cutscene if you get bored
- DDmeow will tell you he will not use your money for the ticket. You can buy all you want with your money!
- Fixed the false start bug of some of the bosses
- Dash and double jump will be on discount on day 10 if the player doesn't buy them for some reasons
- Healer lid will tell you your health is full if you hit it when you're health is full
- Probably fixed a bug where you may buy an item twice with one click
- Probably fixed a bug where you may have negative money in the shop and then get really rich for some reason
Psycho Bathroom update for 30 May 2022
(v1.0.23g) Speedrun Update + somemore
Patchnotes via Steam Community
