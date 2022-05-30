 Skip to content

NationWar2 update for 30 May 2022

Beta 0.7.0 Update1

Build 8832948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Beta 0.7.0 Update1
Fixed:修复城市选中圈消失的bug

霸权系统正在紧锣密鼓的开发中,敬请期待哦~

NationWar2 Content Depot 1005461
