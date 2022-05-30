Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 8832948 · Last edited 30 May 2022 – 03:06:04 UTC
by Wendy
Beta 0.7.0 Update1
Fixed:修复城市选中圈消失的bug
霸权系统正在紧锣密鼓的开发中,敬请期待哦~
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed files in this update