Onigiri update for 6 June 2022

220606 パッチノート

Build 8832828

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■Quest

  • Event "Akitsu, Kusatsu, and the Peerless" started
  • Event "Assault! Infernal Gargoyle -Puragtorium-" started

■Field
New Field

  • "Event Kusatsu"
  • "Event Echigo Highway"

■Dungeon
New dungeon

  • "Echigo Highway Mysterious Stone"
  • "WHite Devil Cave"
  • "Echigo Highway Heights"

■Character
New character

  • "Honda Tadakatsu"

■Item
New Item

  • "Havi Odin Weapon -All-"
  • "Seasonal Havi Odin Weapon -All-"
  • "Event Gacha Ticket 2022"
  • "Limited-Time Yorozu Ticket 2022"

New material

  • "Santo Bamboo"
  • "Koshibuki"

New Item Pack

  • "Honda Tadakatsu 2nd Unit Pack"

New furniture

  • "Reclining Tadakachu"
  • "Honda tadakatsu Poster"
  • "Wildcat Momotarou Poster"
  • "Wolf King Kaguya Poster"
  • "Lancelot - Graceful Autumn Poster"
  • "Battle Maiden Shizuka Poster"
  • "Maid Shizuka Poster"
  • "Butler Miroku Poster"
  • "Asano Ruri Figure"
  • "Asano Ruri x Honda Tadakatsu Poster"
  • "Asano Ruri x Honda Tadakatsu Poster Signed"

■Accessory
New Accessory

  • "Tadakachu"
  • "Tonbokiri Wing Replica"
  • "Clan Mon Armband"
  • "Ruri"
  • "Asano Ruri Flag"

■Magatama
New Magatama

  • "Soaring Peak Magatama"
  • "Soaring Peak Magatama -Sword-"
  • "Soaring Peak Magatama -Oodachi-"
  • "Soaring Peak Magatama -Twin Blade-"
  • "Soaring Peak Magatama -Axe-"
  • "Soaring Peak Magatama -Spear-"
  • "Soaring Peak Magatama -Bow-"
  • "Soaring Peak Magatama -Wand-"
  • "Soaring Peak Magatama -Staff-"

■Skill
New skill

  • "Sword Ougi Icicle Massacre - Sublime"
  • "Oodachi Ougi El Grace - Sublime"
  • "Axe Ougi Great Harvester - Sublime"
  • "Spear Ougi Collapsing Blade - Sublime"
  • "Twin Blade Ougi Sheol Slash - Sublime"
  • "Bow Ougi Rainbow Peacock - Sublime"
  • "Wand Ougi Aqua Geyser - Sublime"
  • "Staff Ougi Scarlet Respendent Orb - Sublime"

■Weapon
New Weapons

  • "Hlidskjalf - Blade of Ascension"
  • "Hlidskjalf Anemos - Blade of Ascension"
  • "Grimnir - Oodachi of Ascension"
  • "Grimnir Anemos - Oodachi of Ascension"
  • "Sleipnir - Axe of Ascension"
  • "Sleipnir Anemos - Axe of Ascension"
  • "Hanged Man - Lance of Ascension"
  • "Hanged Man Anemos - Lance of Ascension"
  • "Hugin and Funin - Twin Blades of Ascension"
  • "Hugin and Funin Anemos - Twin Blades of Ascension"
  • "Mimir - Bow of Ascension"
  • "Mimir Anemos - Bow of Ascension"
  • "Draupnir - Wand of Ascension"
  • "Draupnir Anemos - Wand of Ascension"
  • "Halbares - Staff of Ascension"
  • "Halbares Anemos - Staff of Ascension"

■Clothes
New men's clothes

  • "Captain's Clothes - Pale Scarlet"
  • "Captain's Clothes - Shadow Trace"
  • "Captain's Clothes - Green Willow"
  • "Captain's Clothes - White Crow"

New women's clothes

  • "Oiran Resplendant Naure"
  • "Oiran Transient Dream"
  • "Oiran Polished Serenity"
  • "Oiran Gentle Twilight"
  • "Komainu of Omens"
  • "Komainu of Exorcist"

■Nyankoropon
New Nyankoropons

  • "Early Summer Nyankoropon"
  • "Sublime Ougi Nyankoropon"
  • "Tadakatsu Limited Nyankoropon"
  • "Early Summer Limited Nyankoropon"
  • "Sublime Ougi Limited Nyankoropon"
  • "Event Gift Nyankoropon"

Lineup updated

  • "Premium Nyankoropon"
  • "Premium Nyankoropon 2"

■Banner
Banner updated

