 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 30 May 2022

U.I. Overhaul, Settings & Gameplay Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8832554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Every UI screen has received a major facelift.
  • Completely redesigned the settings screen.
  • Added the following options in the Video Settings Screen: Post-Processing, Temporal Anti-Aliasing, HDR, V-Sync & Bloom.
  • Added the following options in the Audio Settings Screen: Mute Ball Rolling Sound, Mute all.
  • When quitting from a pinball table or arcade game, the game now returns directly to the level select screen instead of the main menu.
  • The In-Game LCD Screen has been given a border and darker background.
  • Increased the scroll speed on the table select screen.
  • Renamed Rapid Ryan's Arcade Level Select screen for better clarity.

New Characters

  • Fabulous Felicia is now unlocked after completing Wonderful Willows in the Story.
  • Darling Daisy is now unlocked after completing Charming Chopper in the Story.

Gameplay

  • The table can longer be nudged/tilted when the ball is still in the plunger.
  • Added a countdown timer which activates when unpausing the game. This only activates when there is a ball currently in play and not in the plunger.
  • Added extensions to the rear flippers on Silly Circus & Scary Scorer, this prevents the balls from slipping in-between the 2 flippers.
  • Improved ball rolling sounds.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where holes would still update while the game was paused.
  • Fixed a visual bug when cycling through the table select screen quickly.
  • Fixed an audio bug where some UI buttons did not play sound.
  • Fixed an issue where selecting Roxy in the character select screen sometimes did not show the correct cosmetics.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link