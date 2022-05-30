U.I. Overhaul, Settings & Gameplay Improvements

Menu/UI
- Every UI screen has received a major facelift.
- Completely redesigned the settings screen.
- Added the following options in the Video Settings Screen: Post-Processing, Temporal Anti-Aliasing, HDR, V-Sync & Bloom.
- Added the following options in the Audio Settings Screen: Mute Ball Rolling Sound, Mute all.
- When quitting from a pinball table or arcade game, the game now returns directly to the level select screen instead of the main menu.
- The In-Game LCD Screen has been given a border and darker background.
- Increased the scroll speed on the table select screen.
- Renamed Rapid Ryan's Arcade Level Select screen for better clarity.
New Characters
- Fabulous Felicia is now unlocked after completing Wonderful Willows in the Story.
- Darling Daisy is now unlocked after completing Charming Chopper in the Story.
Gameplay
- The table can longer be nudged/tilted when the ball is still in the plunger.
- Added a countdown timer which activates when unpausing the game. This only activates when there is a ball currently in play and not in the plunger.
- Added extensions to the rear flippers on Silly Circus & Scary Scorer, this prevents the balls from slipping in-between the 2 flippers.
- Improved ball rolling sounds.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where holes would still update while the game was paused.
- Fixed a visual bug when cycling through the table select screen quickly.
- Fixed an audio bug where some UI buttons did not play sound.
- Fixed an issue where selecting Roxy in the character select screen sometimes did not show the correct cosmetics.
Changed files in this update