v1.4.5 has been released.

Improvements
- The use of the old game server has been completely discontinued and migration to the new server has been completed.
- An “Account Delete” function has been added to the server save management screen.
Fixes
- Fixed that when server time or purchase history could not be successfully retrieved in online mode, the game will not start and an error message will appear.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the possessed junk to become negative if too much junk was obtained by using the ability “Insurance”.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game to freeze/crash when using the ability “Binding Blow”.
- Fixed an issue where some special materials could be synthesized with “Reification scroll”.
- Improved game stability.
- Fixed some text.
Changed files in this update