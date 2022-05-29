 Skip to content

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG update for 29 May 2022

v1.4.5 has been released.

Build 8832385

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • The use of the old game server has been completely discontinued and migration to the new server has been completed.
  • An “Account Delete” function has been added to the server save management screen.
Fixes
  • Fixed that when server time or purchase history could not be successfully retrieved in online mode, the game will not start and an error message will appear.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the possessed junk to become negative if too much junk was obtained by using the ability “Insurance”.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game to freeze/crash when using the ability “Binding Blow”.
  • Fixed an issue where some special materials could be synthesized with “Reification scroll”.
  • Improved game stability.
  • Fixed some text.
