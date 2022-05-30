 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Defect Process update for 30 May 2022

v0.8.14 patch notes - stasis blast

Share · View all patches · Build 8832302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • add stasis blast (new secondary skill)
  • add input slot selection prompt when buying a secondary skill
  • add replacement selection prompt when buying an item with full equipment
  • update equipment info screen backgrounds + various clarity improvements
  • update settings menu background
  • fix various instances of blurry text in menus and in-game

Changed files in this update

Depot 1136731
  • Loading history…
Depot 1136732
  • Loading history…
Depot 1136733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link