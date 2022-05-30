- add stasis blast (new secondary skill)
- add input slot selection prompt when buying a secondary skill
- add replacement selection prompt when buying an item with full equipment
- update equipment info screen backgrounds + various clarity improvements
- update settings menu background
- fix various instances of blurry text in menus and in-game
Defect Process update for 30 May 2022
v0.8.14 patch notes - stasis blast
Patchnotes via Steam Community
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update