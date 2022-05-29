1.2.2.0 - New ingame UI

Global
- New ingame UI: let me know if you find bugs or other strange behavior
Items
Cursed staff
- Now applies 2 curse each turn (instead of 15 curse flat)
Levels
- Ballroom: fire hydra do not cast fireballs anymore (fix)
- Roof of the cathedrall: Famine now uses cursed word instead of regeneration
- Conclave: pawns now uses king ability with flame and have less attack
Fixes
- Petrified spider: tooltip fixed
- Hell octopus+: fixed attack added when you learn a new spell
- Ring of Tryff / Ring of Tryff+: fixed cooldown
Changed files in this update