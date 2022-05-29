 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 29 May 2022

1.2.2.0 - New ingame UI

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Global

  • New ingame UI: let me know if you find bugs or other strange behavior

Items

Cursed staff
  • Now applies 2 curse each turn (instead of 15 curse flat)

Levels

  • Ballroom: fire hydra do not cast fireballs anymore (fix)
  • Roof of the cathedrall: Famine now uses cursed word instead of regeneration
  • Conclave: pawns now uses king ability with flame and have less attack

Fixes

  • Petrified spider: tooltip fixed
  • Hell octopus+: fixed attack added when you learn a new spell
  • Ring of Tryff / Ring of Tryff+: fixed cooldown
