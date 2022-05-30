 Skip to content

Icemaze Cave: Skate Escape update for 30 May 2022

Patch Notes #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8832089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update includes the following changes:

  • Additional keys for zoom in/out. The default key chosen for the zoom in action was incompatible with some keyboard layouts. We've now included an extra pair of keys just in case. These can also be rebound in the options menu.
  • Performance improvements. Levels will load faster and memory consumption is lower.
  • Improved ultra-wide screen support. The level borders will now render more nicely on ultra-wide screens.

This update was the first post-release patch. Future updates are already in the works. Stay tuned!

