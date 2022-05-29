Update V2022.2.5.27 - Bug fixes and Quality of Life Changes

- Fixed a bug where the display text for the next wave was not shown at the top centre of the screen.
- Fixed a bug where the second upgrade of the Gatling Tower was not assigned correctly.
- The third upgrade of the Crossbow Tower "Quick Reload" now requires 10 instead of 15 points to upgrade it.
- The map the "Winter is coming" has been made a little easier in the challenge mode.
- If you enter the challenger mode after the first wave has started, the existing progress will be reset. A warning will be given before exiting.
- In the lobby, you can now use Tab to switch from the lobby name input field to the password input field and back.
- The buttons around the life or mana sphere have been enlarged and placed further to the sides of the sphere.
- The chat in multiplayer now hides after 15 seconds if no message has been received and the focus is not on the chat input field. The time invert and the automatic hiding can be set via the configuration.
- In addition, a button to show or hide the chat has been added.
- The tower menu now shows in colour whether you can afford the upgrade for the tower.
- The button to set the profile has been removed. You can now access the menu by clicking on the profile icon.
- The label for the coins & the stars in the main menu has been enlarged.
- The lamps in the game can no longer be clicked when a UI element is between the camera and the lamp.
- All menus can now be exited via ESC.
- If changes have been made in the settings and you want to leave the menu without saving, a security query is now triggered to ask whether you really want to leave the menu without saving.
- The main menu has been re-rendered and should no longer contain dark zones.
- Fixed a bug where the spawn menu was disabled in player vs. player multiplayer. This made the mode unusable as you could not send units.
-New sound effects have been added at various points in the game to give the player better feedback on what interaction they have just made.
