Update Notes for patch 0.9031.EA

Reentry has been updated to version 0.9031.EA:
- Updates to AGC P60's (entry) prediction values
- Updates to the reflection probes settings: If setting them to OFF, a similar lighting technique developed for the MOCR alpha version has been rolled out to Mercury, Gemini and Apollo to reach better graphics and shadow lighting. This should remove the completely black shadows you see when probes are OFF.
- TEI calculation and execution updates
- Updates to Apollo Campaign 3 and Campaign 4 from reports and learnings by watching the N9 Gaming "Reentry - An Orbital Simulator" series.
- Lunar SOI and Earth SOI transition fixes to achieve better results and fixing the "inverted burn direction" bug.
- Fixed many of the reported typos
Thank for reporting issues!
Changed files in this update