 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reentry - An Orbital Simulator update for 29 May 2022

Update Notes for patch 0.9031.EA

Share · View all patches · Build 8831607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reentry has been updated to version 0.9031.EA:

  • Updates to AGC P60's (entry) prediction values
  • Updates to the reflection probes settings: If setting them to OFF, a similar lighting technique developed for the MOCR alpha version has been rolled out to Mercury, Gemini and Apollo to reach better graphics and shadow lighting. This should remove the completely black shadows you see when probes are OFF.
  • TEI calculation and execution updates
  • Updates to Apollo Campaign 3 and Campaign 4 from reports and learnings by watching the N9 Gaming "Reentry - An Orbital Simulator" series.
  • Lunar SOI and Earth SOI transition fixes to achieve better results and fixing the "inverted burn direction" bug.
  • Fixed many of the reported typos

Thank for reporting issues!

Changed files in this update

Reentry - An Orbital Simulator Content Depot 882141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link