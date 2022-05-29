 Skip to content

Gloomhaven update for 29 May 2022

V.27426 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with the Two Minis when played in multiplayer by anyone except the host.
  • Increased the width of Event scroll bars to make it more obvious when you have additional options.
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Remove Mercenary' text was not showing in Campaign mode.
  • Fixed an issue where all battle goals were visible when consuming an item after certain road events.

