- Fixed an issue with the Two Minis when played in multiplayer by anyone except the host.
- Increased the width of Event scroll bars to make it more obvious when you have additional options.
- Fixed an issue where the 'Remove Mercenary' text was not showing in Campaign mode.
- Fixed an issue where all battle goals were visible when consuming an item after certain road events.
Gloomhaven update for 29 May 2022
V.27426 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
