1.16 (Revision A)

New update!
- Added level 20, a warehouse
- Added level 21, four hallways that you must explore to continue
- Added level 22, a long-abandoned car park
- Added level 23, a flowery forest
- Added level 24, a plastic mine
- Did work on level -2, made it less dark
- Flashlights have been buffed
- Many bug fixes, such as the hip holsters not working correctly
- Added new parts to the tutorial
- Completely reworked how the game starts, now sending you to the tutorial but with a skip option
- Squirt guns have text on them now
- More QOL features, such as ammo counts on Glock mags being displayed on both sides
- The settings menu is taller
- Teleport works correctly now
- Pulling objects is a bit faster now
- Level 37 should run a bit better
- Almonds are edible
- Health crates are black
- Laser sights are shaped differently
- The shower in the front rooms now works better
Changed files in this update