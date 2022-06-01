 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality Playtest update for 1 June 2022

1.16 (Revision A)

Share · View all patches · Build 8831434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update!

  • Added level 20, a warehouse
  • Added level 21, four hallways that you must explore to continue
  • Added level 22, a long-abandoned car park
  • Added level 23, a flowery forest
  • Added level 24, a plastic mine
  • Did work on level -2, made it less dark
  • Flashlights have been buffed
  • Many bug fixes, such as the hip holsters not working correctly
  • Added new parts to the tutorial
  • Completely reworked how the game starts, now sending you to the tutorial but with a skip option
  • Squirt guns have text on them now
  • More QOL features, such as ammo counts on Glock mags being displayed on both sides
  • The settings menu is taller
  • Teleport works correctly now
  • Pulling objects is a bit faster now
  • Level 37 should run a bit better
  • Almonds are edible
  • Health crates are black
  • Laser sights are shaped differently
  • The shower in the front rooms now works better
