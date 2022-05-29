Patch Notes - 29/05 # 1.039.6

Bugfixes
- The new rarities could show up among the Commodities in Towns even when they weren't commodities.
- Time wasn't advancing while searching for Commodities.
- Cards that require the player to be in the Worldmap or not in Challenges will properly have their button disabled in the backpack.
- Path of Enlightenment & Via Aurum showed the default Organization icon in the Character sheet instead of their own.
Misc Changes/Additions
- In-Town UI added the town name (if in Sandbox) and its current Tier next to it.
- Skeleton Keys will no longer show as an option while fetching consumables from the backpack, nor offer the opportunity to use them out of combat (As they can be used only during events.)
- Modders can use ExcludeFromBackpack:1 to make cards both unusable & unpickable through the Backpack functionality. (If you want the card usable but only out of combat, use OutOfCombat:1 instead.)
- Updated several rulebook Entries (on Enemy tactics) to improve clarity and conciseness.
