Untrusted - v1.149 - Changelog
New Features
- Added June supporter token, available from purchase from June 1st.
Client Side Changes
- The log generator will show the UI in the user-selected language, but will append text in the lobby-selected language.
- Added"CTRL+S" shortcut from the personal log window, which will save, send and close your log.
- Added"CTRL+L" shortcut which will toggle the personal log (open or save and close)
- Miscellaneous minor improvements
Server Side Changes
- Players who reach L16 will get a permanent coin boost after a game. Experience will still accumulate for bragging rights even after reaching L16.
Known Issues
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
Changed files in this update