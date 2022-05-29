Untrusted - v1.149 - Changelog

 Skip to content

Untrusted update for 29 May 2022

New Features

  • Added June supporter token, available from purchase from June 1st.

Client Side Changes

  • The log generator will show the UI in the user-selected language, but will append text in the lobby-selected language.
  • Added"CTRL+S" shortcut from the personal log window, which will save, send and close your log.
  • Added"CTRL+L" shortcut which will toggle the personal log (open or save and close)
  • Miscellaneous minor improvements

Server Side Changes

  • Players who reach L16 will get a permanent coin boost after a game. Experience will still accumulate for bragging rights even after reaching L16.

Known Issues

  • Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam

Changed files in this update

