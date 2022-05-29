 Skip to content

Car Tehc update for 29 May 2022

Car Tehc V 1.0 Update

Car Tehc V 1.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Open World Map.

  • Car Dealership.

  • Usable Trunks

  • Klncc Store

    • Parts/Tools in the market are cheaper than the internet store.
    • The stocks of the market are renewed every 10 minutes.

  • Steam language localization (If your steam language is a language that supported by the game, the game will automatically open in that language.)

  • Partial Controller Support

  • Paint Booth Tutorial

  • Ugly and nt-2 transform into another vehicle when the game is loaded.
  • Car sounds not working after dyno test.
  • Anime girl disappears after therapy Fixed

  • Speed limit on vehicles removed.
  • Learning curve speed changed (Old 0.05 New 0.01)
