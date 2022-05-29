Major changes:
- Assassin has talent bonus and all cards has been assigned to talents, however this is subject to change.
- Warlock has received about 20 new cards which has been added to the talents.
- Paladin cards has been adjusted slightly - 5 new cards added.
- 3 extra artifacts.
Minor changes :
- 5 monster animation has been changed and frame per seconds adjusted on all idle animations ( which means they look smoother - however the size of the game increased slightly)
- Optimized the priority system, so the statuses are applies to the cards in the correct order. Also changed priorities, so you might encounter different behavior ( like order of damage increases {Power->Percentage->Flat damage increase})
I hope you have fun playing the game.
