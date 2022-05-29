 Skip to content

Tower of the sage update for 29 May 2022

0.0.5c

Build 8829930

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major changes:

  • Assassin has talent bonus and all cards has been assigned to talents, however this is subject to change.
  • Warlock has received about 20 new cards which has been added to the talents.
  • Paladin cards has been adjusted slightly - 5 new cards added.
  • 3 extra artifacts.

Minor changes :

  • 5 monster animation has been changed and frame per seconds adjusted on all idle animations ( which means they look smoother - however the size of the game increased slightly)
  • Optimized the priority system, so the statuses are applies to the cards in the correct order. Also changed priorities, so you might encounter different behavior ( like order of damage increases {Power->Percentage->Flat damage increase})

I hope you have fun playing the game.

