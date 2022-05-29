Bug Fixing Patch 0.2.2

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:
- Implemented fix for previously built structures that only allow you to build in straight lines.
- Fixed not being able to place railings and other constructs correctly.
- Fixed issues with the highlight effect on trees.
- Fixed bug that allowed the player to equip not yet purchase clothing colours.
- Fixed issue with Steam client initialization, Len’s Island now requires the Steam client to be running in order to play (can work offline or online).
- Fixed some item description mistakes.
- Fixed several audio zones not hooked up to volume controls.
