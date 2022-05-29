 Skip to content

Len's Island update for 29 May 2022

Bug Fixing Patch 0.2.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:

  • Implemented fix for previously built structures that only allow you to build in straight lines.
  • Fixed not being able to place railings and other constructs correctly.
  • Fixed issues with the highlight effect on trees.
  • Fixed bug that allowed the player to equip not yet purchase clothing colours.
  • Fixed issue with Steam client initialization, Len’s Island now requires the Steam client to be running in order to play (can work offline or online).
  • Fixed some item description mistakes.
  • Fixed several audio zones not hooked up to volume controls.

Changed files in this update

