Release of Version 0.6.052822 - Quality of Life Updates

The update this time around has a lot of data and assets that have been added but are not yet ready for play. Part of this is because it is all story relevant data that will become available after the release of the main story, which isn't necessarily the same date as the official release of the game. I intend to do a supercut of the story, and to test as much as possible and make adjustments where needed.

That said, this update is heavily focused on quality of life issues. The most visible being the UI. I had a pretty rough couple of months so not much got done and much of what did get done between hours working the day job is relevant to the story.

Additionally I've update the demo for the game to ensure it is on par with the current experience. That said, the demo contains all of the same content as the base game on the main branch. However, unlike the main branch the Demo will be permanently locked to chapter/mission 7.

So many little things have been added or changed that I highly recommend hopping in and checking it out. Otherwise here is a bunch of pictures and video from the past 2 months.