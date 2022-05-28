JumpBeard Achievement Update 0.8

Yarr!

I am very happy to bring you new major update for JumpBeard. I have made many Changes with game since initial release that already changes so much. Today we have something new and special. Lets get into it.

Major additions:

Steam Achievements! You will be able to get 13 achievements on your journey with more added in the future!

Remote play together! What is better than falling from windy chimney back down to your lovely friend trader? Of course being thrown down there by your friend!

Steam input! I have prepared for your preset of steam input so you can play from your couch with controller!

Changes:

Moved Trader NPC and reworked his texture.

Minor changes in map terrain.

Minor changes in backgrounds.

Removed some lights that were glitching outside.

Spider shaman has got his first words.

Changes in menu that made texts more readable

Updated timer. It now shows time in better format.

With these steam additions I started to toy with new features like local cooperation. I will showcase them here in future updates!