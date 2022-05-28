 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

JumpBeard update for 28 May 2022

JumpBeard Achievement Update 0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8829314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yarr!

I am very happy to bring you new major update for JumpBeard. I have made many Changes with game since initial release that already changes so much. Today we have something new and special. Lets get into it.

Major additions:

  • Steam Achievements! You will be able to get 13 achievements on your journey with more added in the future!
  • Remote play together! What is better than falling from windy chimney back down to your lovely friend trader? Of course being thrown down there by your friend!
  • Steam input! I have prepared for your preset of steam input so you can play from your couch with controller!

Changes:

  • Moved Trader NPC and reworked his texture.
  • Minor changes in map terrain.
  • Minor changes in backgrounds.
  • Removed some lights that were glitching outside.
  • Spider shaman has got his first words.
  • Changes in menu that made texts more readable
  • Updated timer. It now shows time in better format.

With these steam additions I started to toy with new features like local cooperation. I will showcase them here in future updates!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link