JumpBeard Achievement Update 0.8

Yarr!
I am very happy to bring you new major update for JumpBeard. I have made many Changes with game since initial release that already changes so much. Today we have something new and special. Lets get into it.
Major additions:
- Steam Achievements! You will be able to get 13 achievements on your journey with more added in the future!
- Remote play together! What is better than falling from windy chimney back down to your lovely friend trader? Of course being thrown down there by your friend!
- Steam input! I have prepared for your preset of steam input so you can play from your couch with controller!
Changes:
- Moved Trader NPC and reworked his texture.
- Minor changes in map terrain.
- Minor changes in backgrounds.
- Removed some lights that were glitching outside.
- Spider shaman has got his first words.
- Changes in menu that made texts more readable
- Updated timer. It now shows time in better format.
With these steam additions I started to toy with new features like local cooperation. I will showcase them here in future updates!
