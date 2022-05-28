 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 28 May 2022

Updates for build 0.7.26

Share · View all patches · Build 8829171 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

This build includes the following changes:

  • Added new mysterious small area to make room for the story.
  • Updated Nanodeck to support constructing platform on the fly.
  • Fixed how the lighting in the Nanodeck works for different occassions.
  • Adjusted underwater ambient particles.
  • Fixed more icons.
  • Fixed tutorial evidence showing up on Scene Map.
  • Fixed which triangulation nodes are visible at certain times.
  • Updated how the office area looks.
  • Added more evidence.
  • Fixed some animations.
  • Added clear coat shader support.
  • Various updates to support the story.

Thanks!

Larry

