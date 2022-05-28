Updates for build 0.7.26

Hello there,
This build includes the following changes:
- Added new mysterious small area to make room for the story.
- Updated Nanodeck to support constructing platform on the fly.
- Fixed how the lighting in the Nanodeck works for different occassions.
- Adjusted underwater ambient particles.
- Fixed more icons.
- Fixed tutorial evidence showing up on Scene Map.
- Fixed which triangulation nodes are visible at certain times.
- Updated how the office area looks.
- Added more evidence.
- Fixed some animations.
- Added clear coat shader support.
- Various updates to support the story.
Thanks!
Larry
Changed files in this update