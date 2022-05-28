Galactic Explorers Update 1.2

1.2 PATCH NOTES
ACT III
Added Levels:
- Death
- Mucus
- Error
- Cilicia
- Heaven
Added Bosses
- Soul of Ares II
- Hideous Glob
- Glitch
- Typhon
- Gabriel
UPGRADES
Upgrades are a fun new way of adding progression to the game! You can unlock upgrades by progressing and completing levels. You can view your unlocked upgrades in the options menu.
Added Upgrades
- Gravity Device
- Tracker Bullets
- Laser Beam
- Fireballs
CHALLENGES
Challenges are a fun new way of adding difficulty to the game! You can toggle different challenges in the options menu, that will affect the difficulty of the game in different ways. (All challenges are off by default)
Added Challenges
- One HP Challenge
- No Upgrades Challenge
More challenges coming soon!
PARTICLES
Added particle effects that display when an entity is killed. The size of the enemy affects the amount displayed, and the type of enemy affects the color of the particles! There is also an option in settings to disable particles for performance purposes.
LEVEL UPDATES
A few waves of unique quad shooting enemies have been added to the Sludge level in Act II, to make the level more interesting.
CREDITS DISPLAY
The credits which display when you beat the game's final level have been updated to look and feel more polished and cinematic. Credits fade in one at a time instead of rolling. Credit music has also been changed.
SMALL CHANGES/BUG FIXES
Fixed a bug that made gameplay speed much slower on some computers.
The Hellish Nightmare boss now shoots bombs that look like mini skulls.
Embers (orange projectiles) are now rectangular and will rotate.
The Space Worm boss now shoots more colorful projectiles to make the fight more interesting.
Many more small changes have been made, but it's hard to keep track of all of them.
I'm surprised you read this far down the patch notes.
