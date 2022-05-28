Galactic Explorers Update 1.2

1.2 PATCH NOTES

ACT III

Added Levels:

Death

Mucus

Error

Cilicia

Heaven

Added Bosses

Soul of Ares II

Hideous Glob

Glitch

Typhon

Gabriel

UPGRADES

Upgrades are a fun new way of adding progression to the game! You can unlock upgrades by progressing and completing levels. You can view your unlocked upgrades in the options menu.

Added Upgrades

Gravity Device

Tracker Bullets

Laser Beam

Fireballs

CHALLENGES

Challenges are a fun new way of adding difficulty to the game! You can toggle different challenges in the options menu, that will affect the difficulty of the game in different ways. (All challenges are off by default)

Added Challenges

One HP Challenge

No Upgrades Challenge

More challenges coming soon!

PARTICLES

Added particle effects that display when an entity is killed. The size of the enemy affects the amount displayed, and the type of enemy affects the color of the particles! There is also an option in settings to disable particles for performance purposes.

LEVEL UPDATES

A few waves of unique quad shooting enemies have been added to the Sludge level in Act II, to make the level more interesting.

CREDITS DISPLAY

The credits which display when you beat the game's final level have been updated to look and feel more polished and cinematic. Credits fade in one at a time instead of rolling. Credit music has also been changed.

SMALL CHANGES/BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug that made gameplay speed much slower on some computers.

The Hellish Nightmare boss now shoots bombs that look like mini skulls.

Embers (orange projectiles) are now rectangular and will rotate.

The Space Worm boss now shoots more colorful projectiles to make the fight more interesting.

Many more small changes have been made, but it's hard to keep track of all of them.

I'm surprised you read this far down the patch notes.