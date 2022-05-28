 Skip to content

RUKIMIN's Disappointing Adventure! update for 28 May 2022

About Achievement bug Fixed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a problem that achievements were not released correctly.

・ Achievements are not released
・ Achievements will be released at the end of the game.
The above bug has been fixed.

I apologize for any inconvenience.(´・ω・`)

