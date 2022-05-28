 Skip to content

The Missing Thing update for 28 May 2022

新機能＆テキスト追加アップデート_220529

Build 8828756

Patchnotes via Steam Community

本日のアップデートでは、以下の内容を更新いたしました

【新機能】
・オプション項目の追加

【調整】
・各種クエストのヒントとなるテキストの追加

