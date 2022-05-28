新機能＆テキスト追加アップデート_220529

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 8828756 · Last edited 28 May 2022 – 19:06:14 UTC
by Wendy
本日のアップデートでは、以下の内容を更新いたしました
【新機能】
・オプション項目の追加
【調整】
・各種クエストのヒントとなるテキストの追加
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed files in this update