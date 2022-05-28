Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - May 28, 2022

Today's update includes mission-specific fixes, controller improvements, and instant restart.
Campaigns
- Tears for Tarnor: Insertion Point: The escape area now includes the south end of the room.
- Tears for Tarnor: Oasis Colony Spaceport: Fixed the mission not ending if a marine was outside of the train exactly 3 seconds after the train began to move.
- Nam Humanum: Platform XVII: Fixed "No Caption Specified" appearing when some buttons were pressed.
- BioGen Corporation: Operation x5: Fixed "No Caption Specified" appearing when some buttons were pressed.
Aliens
- Reverted alien glow on low shader detail. Aliens still glow on medium and higher, and rangers still glow on low as they did before the previous change.
Weapons
- IAF Tesla Cannon: Fixed bots being unable to fire if the player that added them was facing a different direction.
- IAF Tesla Cannon: Fixed being unable to target enemy marines in Deathmatch mode.
- TG-05 Gas Grenades: Bots now deal friendly fire damage with this weapon.
Misc
- Removed Tears for Tarnor specific drone variants with no descriptions from the Swarmopedia.
- Fixed Controller option on the pause menu not opening the controller settings page.
- Fixed Controller Aim to Movement setting requiring mouse interaction to change.
- Fixed actions that center the mouse cursor (remote turret, radial menus, etc) interrupting controller input.
- Controller d-pad inputs are now radial menus by default.
- Updated game instructor to understand IAF Medical Gun alt fire and new controller radial menus.
- Fixed score-based missions only showing the current score to spectators.
- Restarting a mission no longer requires loading.
Changed files in this update